Gippy Grewal and Ammy Virk won our hearts with their anti-clash quotes on Twitter!

2019 is one hell of a jampacked year for Punjabi box office and while many fear a clash, here's a duo that's busy motivating and supporting each other. We all know that Gippy-Sargun starrer Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh (CAC) and Ammy-Sonam starrer Muklawa are clashing at the box office as both the films are slated to release on May 24, 2019.

Though Muklawa was earlier scheduled to release on another date, finally the makers settled for May 24 as the release date which was later picked by the CAC team just because amidst the chaos they lost track of the shuffle in the release dates of other films. While many thought that this BO clash might take an ugly turn as the Ardaas-Love Punjab episode, no one really expected that both the sides would be so supportive of each other.

In a recent post, Ammy Virk shared Sargun's trailer release tweet and quoted, "Sargun bahut bahut vadhaaayian... @igippygrewal vaadhaayiaaan bhaji... gud luck..."

In return, Gippy Grewal wrote a message that was all about bromance and support for the actor as well as Punjabi Cinema. Gippy quoted, "Tuhanu vi bro..

Katthae Rounka lawage done veer 24May nu...

Punjabi Cinema zindabad

#Muklawa #ChandigarhAmritsarChandigarh"

Now isn't that such a mature way of handling things?

We hope that a positive message goes across to all the stars who still fear clashes and believe in pulling each other down by unfair practices. Here's wishing the best for both Muklawa and Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh for release on 24th May 2019.