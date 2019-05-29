Gippy Grewal and Sargun Mehta’s Tom and Jerry chemistry is a treat to watch in Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh

In Com Staff May 29 2019, 7.47 pm May 29 2019, 7.47 pm

The most anticipated film of the year, Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh is finally in cinemas now. And it would not be wrong to say that it is by far the best rom-com of Pollywood. Punjabi movies have always been multi-starrers. Breaking this norm, Leostride Entertainment released its first Punjabi film which only stars two leads Gippy Grewal and Sargun Mehta.

And this is also the first time that in a Punjabi film, a story of one day is showcased. The whole film with leads wearing the same outfits throughout is winning special attention. The film has everything on point story, acting, humour, and music.

However, the highlight of the film is the chemistry of Gippy and Sargun. The chemistry between these two actors is what is appreciated the most by the audience. With the release of the film’s trailer, the audience had got really excited about watching the film and luckily, the film doesn’t disappoint even a bit. Their easy camaraderie in the film as well as impeccable comic timing makes the audience laugh and get connected.

Not just in the film, but even at the promotions of the film, the two were seen having a gala time together. Colour coordinated outfits, engaging with the audience, is what they have been doing right now at their promotions.

Apart from their chemistry, Gippy Grewal’s command on Amritsari language and music of the film just adds a cherry on the cake. And both Gippy and Sargun are perfectly suited for their roles of #ambarsariya and @chandigarhwali.

Talking about the credits of the film, it is being directed by Karan R Guliani and is being produced by Sumit Dutt, Eara Dutt, and Anupama Katkar. Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh has already been released on 24th May 2019.