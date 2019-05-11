Gippy's Ardaas 2 is now 'Ardaas Karaan', first look poster reveals fresh details!

In Com Staff May 11 2019, 1.07 pm May 11 2019, 1.07 pm

Ardaas released in the year 2016 and marked the directorial debut of Punjabi singer-actor Gippy Grewal. His film got him immense appreciation and after he announced the sequel to Ardaas, the expectations from the next naturally became sky high. Produced by Humble Motion Pictures, previously titled as Ardaas 2, Gippy's Ardaas sequel is now titled 'Ardaas Karaan'.

The makers surprised the audiences with the release of the film's first look poster.

Ardaas Karaan has been Directed and Produced by Gippy Grewal, co-produced by Ravneet Kaur Grewal. The story and screenplay of the film has been done by Gippy Grewal and Rana Ranbir, music by Jatinder Shah, and the dialogues have been written by Rana Ranbir. The film’s music will be released by Saga Music, which had earlier released the music of films like Manje Bistre, and Manje Bistre 2.

Ardaas Karaan boasts of quite a line of Punjabi artists including names like Gippy Grewal, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Mehar Vij, Kuljinder Sidhu, Japji Khaira, Sapna Pabbi, Happy Raikoti, Sardar Sohi, Babbal Rai, Malkeet Rauni, Rana Ranbir, and many more.

The film is slated to release, worldwide, on 19 July, 2019.