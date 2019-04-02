Glamorous Dookudu actress is back with Mahesh Babu in Maharshi

Lmk April 02 2019, 3.09 pm April 02 2019, 3.09 pm

In her career in South Indian cinema, actress Meenakshi Dixit has mostly marked her presence in special song sequences opposite top mass heroes. Some of her noteworthy films include Mahesh Babu’s Dookudu, Ajith’s Billa 2 and Jr NTR’s Baadshah. She also did a full-fledged role in the Vadivelu starrer Tenaliraman. The glamorous actress will be seen next in Mahesh’s upcoming summer biggie Maharshi, directed by Vamshi Paidipally. She revealed quite a bit about her role in a recent interview to a piece of national news daily.

“It feels like I’m restarting my journey with Mahesh all over again, after my song with him in Dookudu back in 2011. It’s been great fun as he’s a great person to work with and is thoroughly professional. There’s never a time when Mahesh keeps you waiting, that’s one of his best qualities. In Maharshi, we play two youngsters who intern at a US-based tech company and we bond with each other over the course of our internship. There are a lot of stars in the movie and each character is significant in its own way. Maharshi is a very realistic, emotional film that will keep the audience entertained all the way through”, said Meenakshi.

Maharshi is gearing up for a grand summer release on May 9th. The first single track from the film titled ‘Choti Choti Baatein’, composed and sung by Devi Sri Prasad, was recently launched and is garnering millions of views. Being Mahesh’s 25th film, the Superstar considers it an extremely special project.