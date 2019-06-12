Lmk June 12 2019, 11.58 pm June 12 2019, 11.58 pm

Even as Thala Ajith’s fans are feverishly anticipating the next update from Nerkonda Paarvai, it looks like the star is getting ready for the start of his next film, Thala 60. He was recently spotted sporting a new look, covering his hair with a cap. Thala has either tonsured his head clean or has gone for a trendy undercut; the secret lies under that cap. This new glimpse of Thala has left his fans extremely excited. Since the star doesn’t make any formal appearances at industry events, his fans are constantly on the lookout for him to make such casual public appearances. Whenever such a picture or video makes its way to the net, it becomes viral instantly.

As reported earlier, Thala 60 would be directed by H Vinoth, and producer Boney Kapoor has stated that it will be a story based on car racing. It will be a mega-budget venture to be shot across multiple locations abroad. In stark contrast to the legal - social drama Nerkonda Paarvai (the official remake of Pink), Thala 60 will be mounted on a massive scale. Since Thala also happened to be a professional car racer some years back, fans and movie buffs are super stoked to see what this film would look like. Thala 60 will be a summer release in 2020.