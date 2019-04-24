  3. Regional
Gnanavel Raja’s Studio Green’s imposing line-up of production ventures that include Suriya 39 and Simbu's multi-starrer

Regional

Gnanavel Raja’s Studio Green’s imposing line up of production ventures that include Suriya 39 and Simbu's multi-starrer

The Gautham Karthik-Manjima Mohan starrer Devarattam directed by Kutti Puli Muthiah will release on May 1

back
DevarattamGautham KarthikGnanavel RajaKutti Puli MuthiahManjima MohanSimbuStudio GreenSuriya 39Trending In South
nextAnurag Singh Finally Opens Up About Disappearing After The Movie 'Punjab 1984'!

within