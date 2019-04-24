In Com Staff April 24 2019, 11.02 am April 24 2019, 11.02 am

Producers Studio Green has emerged as an important force to reckon with in the Tamil film industry. They have been bankrolling interesting ventures and have supported many newcomers. In this write-up we will see some of their current projects which are in various stages of production. Firstly, the Gautham Karthik-Manjima Mohan starrer Devarattam directed by Kutti Puli Muthiah will release on May 1, a spot that was left vacant by Studio Green’s other venture Mr Local. Devarattam is an out and out rural centric film and if one goes by the trailer it appears to be an action/sentiment based film.

Next in line would be Mr Local directed by M Rajesh featuring Sivakarthikeyan. This film would be getting ready to release on May 17 for the holiday season. Mr Local has Nayanthara pairing up with Sivakarthikeyan and the two singles that have been out have caught the fancy of the listeners. Kaatteri is a flick that is directed by Deekay featuring Vaibhav Reddy, Sonam Bajwa and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. This film is in production for a while and would soon be out for release. Studio Green is also producing Thael directed by dance master turned director Harikumar starring Prabhu Deva.

Gnanavel Raja’s Studio Green’s imposing line-up of production ventures that include Suriya 39 and Simbu's multi-starrer

In addition to the above mentioned projects, there is Suriya 39 whose announcement came just yesterday. This flick will be the first one where Suriya combines with Siva with the successful team of Viswasam sans Ajith. Teddy is one more venture that is being directed by Shakthi Sounderrajan featuring Arya in the lead role. Amidst all these, the mother of all Studio Green’s ventures must be their just announced collaboration with Simbu helmed by Mufti director Narthan where Gautham Karthik is also committed. Studio Green’s line up does not end with this but there are two more to go. Maragadha Naanayam director ARK Saravanan has been roped in to call the shots for a film. And then, Mounaguru Shanthakumar’s Mahamuni featuring Arya, had been announced to have been wrapped up. With such an formidable line-up of production ventures, Studio Green has certainly carved a place for themselves. Kudos Gnanavel Raja and team!