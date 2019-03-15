Golmaal: Saikumar makes his foray into Tulu films with debutant director Ramanand Nayak movie!

The language Tulu is spoken in South Western Karnataka and also some parts in the Kasargod district of Kerala. A prominent person that comes to mind immediately on hearing Tulu is of course Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who hails from Mangalore and Tulu is her mother tongue. The Tulu film industry is the smallest in the country churning out films in a year that can be counted with fingers in one hand. The first ever film in Tulu came in 1971 and the 100th film Karne was released in November 2018.

The Tulu film industry is doing all it can to rope in popular actors from other industries to improve their market. The latest to join in this list is actor Saikumar who works in almost all the film industries in the South. He has made inroads into Tulu also, through Golmaal directed by Ramanand Nayak aka Ramjo. Golmaal is Ramjo's first directorial and the story is based on the sensational Bhaskar Shetty murder case, that shook Udupi a few years ago.

About Saikumar and his role in the film, our sources say, “Saikumar plays an Inspector General in Golmaal. He recently shot for his portions in Bengaluru and has also dubbed for himself after learning the language with a lot of diligence.” The director also adds that despite being a seasoned artist, Saikumar would agree to do as many takes as was required and cooperated extremely well with the team. Golmaal is a thriller but will also have many comedy elements. We wish that this movie gives a huge boost for the Tulu film industry!