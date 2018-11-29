Good news for Dhanush fans as ENPT targets Valentine’s Day!

Enai Nokki Paayum Thotta, the upcoming action thriller directed by Gautham Menon is finally making all the right noises. For a film that is starring an actor who is quite punctual with all his releases, it has been a frustrating phase for both, Dhanush and his fans, who have been waiting indefinitely for the release. With almost all issues cleared up, the film has entered the post-production stage with an attempt to send it for censors by the second week of December. The team is also looking at all the options to release it for the Valentine’s Day weekend of 2019.

Three songs from the film – Maruvaarthai, Naan Pizhaipeno and Visiri have already been launched to a fabulous response from the listeners. The entire album is expected to be put up through a special event to be held in January.

Enai Nokki Paayum Thotta stars Dhanush and Megha Akash in the lead roles, with special guest appearances by Rana Daggubati and Sasikumar. The film is an action thriller that spans a period of ten years, narrating the incidents that have an impact on the main character’s life, making him a violent individual who avenges the loss of his close ones.

While Darbuka Siva has composed the music, Jomon T John and Manoj Parahamsa have worked on the visuals.