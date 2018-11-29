image
Thursday, November 29th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Good news for Dhanush fans as ENPT targets Valentine’s Day!

Regional

Good news for Dhanush fans as ENPT targets Valentine’s Day!

SiddarthsrinivasSiddarthsrinivas   November 29 2018, 5.55 pm
back
DhanushEnai Nokki Paayum ThottaEntertainmentGautham MenonMegha Akashregional
nextMauli trailer: Riteish Deshmukh manages to pack a good punch!
ALSO READ

Maari 2’s Rowdy Baby: A delightful sing-along number!

Maari 2: Dhanush kickstarts promotions as it receives green chit from censor

Vekkai: Director Vetrimaaran's suggestion brings a new twist to this Dhanush starrer