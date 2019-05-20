Good news for Dhanush fans as YNOTX come onboard to distribute Pakkiri, his maiden international film in Tamil Nadu!

Siddarthsrinivas May 20 2019, 10.57 pm May 20 2019, 10.57 pm

Dhanush may be an extremely busy actor who does his best to churn out at least one Tamil film a year, but his fans were quite concerned about his Hollywood debut with ‘The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir’, a film which has been doing the rounds to film festivals for over a year. After a really long wait, the news on the film arriving in theatres in Tamil Nadu has finally hit the marquee, as the distribution house YNOTX has made it official that they have acquired the rights to the Tamil version, which is titled Pakkiri. The film is getting ready to hit the screens worldwide on the 21st of June this year.

Producer Sashikanth, who is the brain behind YNOTX, said through a statement, “We are very excited to bring this remarkable story to our Tamil audiences. This movie has already garnered international recognition and we are sure that Dhanush’s stardom in Tamil Nadu, coupled with the movie’s concept is going to be a treat for Tamil audiences and his fans who will love to watch Dhanush in an extraordinary avatar that they have never seen before.” Taking on from there, Dhanush said that is very happy that the film is coming to India so that he can share it with his fans, who inspire him to keep working hard and take chances.

Interestingly, the Tamil version of the film will have a few songs which have been exclusively composed by Amit Trivedi, with Madhan Karky penning the lyrics.

Directed by Ken Scott, The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir is a feel-good drama about a young lad from Mumbai who goes on to travel across Europe in search of his estranged father, coming face to face with many eccentric characters and adventures on the way. Apart from Dhanush, the film stars Erin Moriarty, Gerard Jugnot and Berenice Bejo.