Lmk June 02 2019, 7.13 pm June 02 2019, 7.13 pm

Suriya’s latest political drama NGK (Nandha Gopalan Kumaran) is getting its fair share of fans and naysayers. The film opened to mixed reviews on Friday morning but there is a positive wave surrounding the film now as there are quite a few who are seeing it again to experience the hidden layers and secrets that director Selvaraghavan tweeted about. Arya is one such celebrity fan who has tweeted great words about the film and has also mentioned about the layers. It must be noted that Arya had worked with Selvaraghavan in Irandam Ulagam, and with Suriya in..

It was mind blowing to watch @Suriya_offl sir play the character #Nandhagopalakumaran #NGK with so many layers and such conviction 👌👌👍👍💪🤗🤗Hats off to you sir 🙏🙏🙏 Congrats to Selva Sir and team @selvaraghavan @prabhu_sr @thisisysr #ngk — Arya (@arya_offl) June 1, 2019

Meanwhile, the film saw a good jump on its second day in Chennai city, grossing 1.07 crores. The opening day gross was 1.03 crores. The 2-days total of NGK is a very good 2.10 crores and it is certain to cross the 3 crores mark in Chennai at the end of the opening weekend. It’s Suriya’s career-best opening definitely.

NGK had a good hold all over TN on the second day and all is not lost yet. The film seems to have braved the initial negativity. If it can have a good weekday hold on Monday, it may just pull off a surprise in the long run. The film is an own release in TN as reported earlier, and if it can get a theatrical share of close to 25 crores in TN, then it will be a profitable outing for producer Prabhu SR.

In the USA, NGK has crossed the 120 K $ mark after Saturday. The breakeven mark is a really long way away and the film has to manage a remarkable turnaround to be viable for the US distributors. And, NGK’s opening has been good in Malaysia, like all Suriya films.