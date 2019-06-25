In Com Staff June 25 2019, 11.56 pm June 25 2019, 11.56 pm

A native of Tenali, in Andhra Pradesh, the scintillating beauty Sobhita Dhulipala has won many titles at beauty pageants and ventured into movies with the Anurag Kashyap directorial Raman Raghav 2.0, which released in 2016. She then had a slew of releases in Hindi, before making her Telugu movie debut with the 2018 movie Goodachari. The curvaceous Sobhita recently made quite a splash with her web-series debut in the much-acclaimed project Made in Heaven. Now, she has been in the news for allegedly having agreed to be one of the contestants of Bigg Boss 3. It might be quite a confusion for some people as the third season of Bigg Boss Tamil just got underway on June 23. However, Sobhita is nowhere connected to the Tamil version and is being linked with the third season of Bigg Boss Telugu.

The Telugu version of the popular reality TV show Bigg Boss has also completed two successful seasons and preparations are on for the third season to get underway. For a long time now, the question of who would be hosting this upcoming season has been a question mark as the hosts of the first two seasons - Jr NTR and Nani respectively, have announced that they would not be returning to host the show due to prior commitments. There are strong rumours that the makers have approached Akkineni Nagarjuna to join the show as the host but an official announcement has not been issued. Meanwhile, speculations over who would make up the list of contestants for the third season of Bigg Boss Telugu have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. One of the names to frequently pop up in this regard has been Sobhita's.

Here's Sobhita Dhulipala's tweet:

I have zero involvement with this big boss Telugu stuff. Please don’t use my name for your PR. 🙏🏼 — Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitaD) June 25, 2019