Gopi Nainar challenges Jyotika to complete a film in 20 days!

In one of his recent interactions, Aramm director Gopi Nainar has revealed that he has narrated a script to Jyotika. The actress, who was super impressed with the narration, has replied on a positive note. The most interesting fact here is that Gopi has confirmed to the actress that he can finish the film in 20 days, as most of the shoot will take place inside a house alone.

Gopi has also suggested the actress to take up a six-day workshop prior to the shoot of the film, in order to complete it on time.

The director is now working on his second film which has Jai and Aishwariya Rajesh in the lead. Touted to be a boxing drama set in North Madras, it is a project which initially went to Arya and GV Prakash. He has also completed the scripting work for Aramm 2, the sequel of the 2017 hit which had Nayanthara playing the protagonist. The shoot for the sequel will go on floors sometime next year.

On the other hand, Jyotika is thrilled with the response to her recent release Kaatrin Mozhi, an official remake of the Hindi hit Tumhari Sulu. The actress will soon start shooting for her new film with debutant director S Raj.