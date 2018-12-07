Gopichand on board the Telugu remake of 96?

Noted Tollywood producer Dil Raju has acquired the Telugu remake rights of Vijay Sethupathi – Trisha starrer 96, and that’s a known fact. For quite some time, there have been loads of discussions going around within the camp on who will be essaying the role played by Vijay Sethupathi in the original. The offer first went to Nani, Allu Arjun, and Rana Daggubati, but it now looks like it has been bagged by actor Gopichand.

Producer Dil Raju, who has been looking to collaborate with the actor for more than a year, felt that Gopichand would suit the role well and asked the actor to give it some thought. In addition to that, Dil Raju is also contemplating the option of bringing back Trisha for the role, as he feels that nobody could play it better than her, and the fact that she is a well-known face in Tollywood is an advantage.

While Harish Shankar was the first name in talks to direct the remake, the makers have now approached the original director Prem Kumar as well. All these discussions will be put into place very soon, with the shoot set to go on floors in early 2019. Owing to the blockbuster success of the film which turned out to be a 50-crore grosser for Vijay Sethupathi, the possibilities for the Tollywood remake are being closely monitored by fans.