Antara Kashyap August 15 2019, 3.24 pm August 15 2019, 3.24 pm

Gopichand is all set to be seen in the upcoming spy thriller titled Chanakya. This film is being directed by Thiru and the shooting began earlier this year. The film’s poster was released in June and it impressed many. While Mehreen Pirzada is playing the female lead in this film and Bollywood actress Zareen Khan will also be seen essaying a pivotal role in this film. Now, reports are stating that the talkie portions of the film have already been wrapped up! As the makers are aiming for a September or October release, it looks like they want to wrap up the film as soon as possible.

Reports state that the film’s talkie portions have been wrapped up and the dubbing for the same has already begun now. The songs still have to be shot and according to reports, they will all be shot abroad. The makers will be revealing the details of the song shoot soon to all the fans, soon. This film will be bankrolled by Ramabrahmam Sunkara and presented by Kishore Garikipati, Ajay Sunkara and Abhishek Agarwal under the AK Entertainments banner. After Gopichand’s look was released, it intrigued many and thus the anticipation regarding this is high as the actor has not made his fans happy for a while now. The technical crew of Chanakya includes Vishal Chandrasekar for music, Vetri Palaniswamy for cinematography and Stunt Silva for stunt choreography.

Aadarsh Balakrishna will be seen as a RAW agent in Chanakya. This will showcase the cricketer-turned-actor playing a non-negative role for the first time. Let’s see whether this becomes the much-needed hit for Gopichand or not! He was last seen Pantham, which was his 25th film. It did not fare well at the Box Office and thus expectations are high for Chanakya. Pantham marked the directorial debut of screenwriter K. Chakravarthy Reddy.