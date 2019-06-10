In Com Staff June 10 2019, 11.11 am June 10 2019, 11.11 am

Tottempudi Gopichand made his acting debut with Tholi Valapu in 2001! In the years since then, he has acted in twenty-five movies and earned for himself the titles Action Star and Macho Star. Gopichand's last movie was the 2018 release Pantham. It was recently announced that his next movie would be with Tamil cinema director Thiru. This upcoming movie is being presented by Kishore Garikipati, Ajay Sunkara and Abhishek Agarwal under the AK Entertainments banner and is produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara. The makers of this movie have now revealed the title and its logo. This upcoming movie has been titled Chanakya.

The movie's logo is in stylish metallic font with highlights across the characters. Mehreen Pirzada will be playing the female lead, in Chanakya. Vishal Chandrasekar has been roped in to compose the music while Vetri Palaniswamy is in charge of the cinematography. Stunt Silva has been roped in to handle the stunt choreography. There are reports that Bollywood siren Zarine Khan will also be playing an important role in this movie. There are high expectations for this movie, as Gopichand is badly in need of a hit and Thiru has also not had great returns on his recent movies.