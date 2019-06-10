Tottempudi Gopichand made his acting debut with Tholi Valapu in 2001! In the years since then, he has acted in twenty-five movies and earned for himself the titles Action Star and Macho Star. Gopichand's last movie was the 2018 release Pantham. It was recently announced that his next movie would be with Tamil cinema director Thiru. This upcoming movie is being presented by Kishore Garikipati, Ajay Sunkara and Abhishek Agarwal under the AK Entertainments banner and is produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara. The makers of this movie have now revealed the title and its logo. This upcoming movie has been titled Chanakya.
The movie's logo is in stylish metallic font with highlights across the characters. Mehreen Pirzada will be playing the female lead, in Chanakya. Vishal Chandrasekar has been roped in to compose the music while Vetri Palaniswamy is in charge of the cinematography. Stunt Silva has been roped in to handle the stunt choreography. There are reports that Bollywood siren Zarine Khan will also be playing an important role in this movie. There are high expectations for this movie, as Gopichand is badly in need of a hit and Thiru has also not had great returns on his recent movies.
Thiru began his career with a streak of three back-to-back movies with Vishal. Their first movie - Theeradha Vilayattu Pillai was a romantic comedy and their next Samar was an action thriller. The duo again came together for Naan Sigappu Manithan and this movie received a lot of critical and commercial acclaim. However, Thiru's next movie Mr Chandramouli, which had the father-son duo of Karthik Muthuraman and Gautham Karthik, did not fare well at the box office. Meanwhile, we hear that over 50% of Chanakya's shooting has been done and that the current schedule is progressing in Hyderabad. Watch this space for more updates!