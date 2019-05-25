Gorilla Audio Launch: Jiiva reveals the wholesomely fun experience with a real chimp!

Siddarthsrinivas May 25 2019, 2.37 pm May 25 2019, 2.37 pm

Animal-based films are quickly gaining popularity this year, with a lot of filmmakers trying to cater to the younger set of audiences using different creatures. With Monster’s success proving that the door is open for more such films, next in line is Gorilla, a heist comedy that features a real chimpanzee. What makes Gorilla all the more exciting is how the film is seen as a comeback outing for Jiiva, who was missing from the marquee for quite a while. At the audio launch of the film that took place on Friday evening, Jiiva revealed many instances from the experience of shooting with the chimp for the film in Thailand.

“At first, we had plans to shoot the film here in Chennai, but since the Animal Welfare Board wouldn’t allow us, we moved to Thailand. The trainers of the chimpanzee told us that this particular chimp had featured in Rise of the Planet of the Apes. After we got familiar with the animal, it got really mischievous, especially with Sathish. It even threw a chair at him,” said Jiiva, calling it a totally different experience.

“I will definitely do films like Gypsy, Katradhu Tamizh and SMS, but doing a film like Gorilla was a huge challenge that I never thought would happen. Bank robberies in itself are interesting, and with the chimp coming in, it gets better,” added the actor.

Directed by Don Sandy, Gorilla has a big star cast featuring names such as Jiiva, Shalini Pandey, Sathish, Yogi Babu, Radha Ravi, Vivek Prasanna and others. and others. The film was completed long ago but had faced a lot of problems with regards to finance censors and permissions. However, all of that has been sorted out as it gets ready to hit the screens on the 21of June. If you have kids in your family, they will surely be interested in this one!