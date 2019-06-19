In Com Staff June 19 2019, 12.25 pm June 19 2019, 12.25 pm

Jiiva’s Gorilla is one of the films which has managed to gather a lot of attraction, thanks to the real chimp which has been featured in the film. The team took special permissions to shoot the film in Bangkok along with this trained creature, which has gone on to become the USP of the film. Gorilla first announced its release date for the 21st of June, but it eventually pushed its arrival by 2 weeks and finalized a new date for the 5th of July. While Kollywood sources said that it was because of an understanding between the producers of Vijay Sethupathi’s Sindhubaadh and Gorilla, there seems to be more to it than what meets the eye, going by the latest statement from PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals).

PETA seems to have taken this matter very seriously, as they have put out a special article jotting down five reasons why people should avoid the film. In the list, PETA said that the issues like the animals being separated from their mothers, violently abused and ill-treated are things that shouldn’t be happening and that an alternative in the form of VFX has always been present to make things easier. The organization even stated the example of films such as Planet of the Apes and The Jungle Book, who resorted to computer-generated images for their outputs.

Abuse is never entertainment – and the exploitation of a chimpanzee named Kong in the film "Gorilla" is straight-up animal abuse 💔 Join us in calling for a ban on the use of animals in film, TV, and advertising: https://t.co/FezkR17JQ1 — PETA India (@PetaIndia) June 18, 2019