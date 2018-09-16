Gorilla Teaser: Chimp aids an eccentric gang in this heist thriller!

The teaser of the upcoming Jiiva starrer, Gorilla, was unveiled this morning by Suriya on Twitter and evoked a superb response within few hours of its release. The minute-long cut showcases the main characters of the film along with a live chimpanzee that is very much the USP of the film.

With Sam CS’ thrilling score, the teaser is interestingly cut, giving us an idea on the premise of the film. For sure, this one looks like a comic thriller about a gang of inefficient guys hatching a plan to rob a bank. The exception however, is Jiiva’s character – the leader of the lot who would come in as the think tank.

There’s also a love track between Jiiva and Shalini Pandey, which is quipped at by Yogi Babu with the dialogue ‘Kya re, setting ah’ from Superstar Rajinikanth’s Kaala.

Seven Screen Studio has taken the responsibility of releasing this Don Sandy directorial, and are now looking for a suitable date in October for the same. According to a source close to the team, the audio launch of the film will take place in grand fashion with the chimp being called in to make an appearance too! ​