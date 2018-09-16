image
Sunday, September 16th 2018
English
Gorilla Teaser: Chimp aids an eccentric gang in this heist thriller!

Regional

Gorilla Teaser: Chimp aids an eccentric gang in this heist thriller!

SiddarthsrinivasSiddarthsrinivas   September 16 2018, 7.45 pm
back
EntertainmentGorillaJiivaRajinikanthregionalSeven Screen StudioShalini PandeyYogi Babu
nextKeep calm and wait: NGK producer’s latest tweet leaves fans frustrated!
ALSO READ

Bigg Boss 12: Salman Khan glitters in his very expensive jacket

Bigg Boss 12 Salman Khan Episode 1 Live Updates: Welcome to the ‘House’ party

Dhanush picks this Keralite beauty for his second directorial!