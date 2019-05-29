Goundamani and Senthil duo to return in Karagattakaran 2 after sixteen long years!

In Com Staff May 29 2019, 9.10 pm May 29 2019, 9.10 pm

We had earlier revealed that the blockbuster Tamil film of 1989 - Karagattakaran, would soon have a sequel. The original version was directed by Gangai Amaran, who had told us about his plans for the sequel. The film of yore had its greatest highlight in the form of comedians Goundamani and Senthil. The comedy channels and the audiences are not tired of showcasing and watching the Vazhapazha (Banana) comedy scenes, innumerable times. To everyone’s relief and delight, the comedy duo will again be seen in the sequel too, after almost sixteen years.

Our sources while shedding light on this project tell us, “The sequel of Karagattakaran will soon take shape and the veteran comedians Goundamani and Senthil would be seen continuing their role in the sequel too!” This fact assumes more significance as the duo will be working together in a film after sixteen long years. In the 80s and 90s, the names of Goundamani and Senthil among the cast were enough to lure the audiences to the theatres and they also played a great part in the business of a film. In fact, we cannot reminisce about one’s film without the other. Such was their teamwork.

The two comedians have acted together in around forty films at least. Senthil made his debut in 1979 and has been in the field for more than forty years. While he took a break of sorts from films due to his health, he made his reappearance in last year's Vignesh Shivn’s directorial Thaana Serndha Koottam, along with Suriya. Goundamani acting assignments reduced with the turn of the century and was seen in one or two films a year as opposed to sometimes even ten in a year, during his heydays. He was last seen in 49-O and Enakku Veru Engum Kilaigal Kidayaadhu. The news that Senthil and Goundamani will be coming together and that too in the sequel of an iconic film like Karagattakaran, has surely made a lot of fans delighted.