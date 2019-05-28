Gouri G Kishan confirms reprising the role of young Jaanu in 96 Telugu remake!

In Com Staff May 28 2019, 7.36 pm May 28 2019, 7.36 pm

Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan starrer 96 was one of the most loved Tamil films of last year. The audience loved the performance of the actors in the story and needless to say it did incredibly well at the Box Office. Seeing the humongous success of the film, many directors decided to remake the film in other languages too. It is already known that Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand are starring in the Telugu remake of the film. Now, fans of the movie surely remember the young girl who played the role of Jaanu in school. Gouri G Kishan had played the role of younger Jaanu and now she has announced that she will be reprising the same role in the Telugu remake too!

The young actress took to Instagram and posted a picture of her from the sets of the film. She is seen in a get-up of a school girl and in the post itself she revealed that she is reprising the role of Jaanu in the Samantha starrer. It makes sense for the makers to re-cast her as the director had already mentioned he will not be making many changes. The story of 96 revolved around two childhood sweethearts who meet 20 years later at a school reunion event. The rest of the film is about what happens after. Samantha will be seen playing Trisha’s role while Sharwanand will be seen reprising Vijay Sethupathi’s role.

Samantha will be starting the shoot for her portions in another two weeks. The first schedule of this movie began in Mauritius and then the second schedule happened in Kenya. Meanwhile, this movie was also remade in Kannada as 99, with Golden Star Ganesh & Bhavana in the lead. 99 hit screens on May 1 and was well received by the audiences.