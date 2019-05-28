  3. Regional
Gouri G Kishan confirms reprising the role of young Jaanu in 96 Telugu remake!

Regional

Gouri G Kishan confirms reprising the role of young Jaanu in 96 Telugu remake!

The Telegu Remake of 96 stars Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand.

back
96Gouri G KishanSamantha AkkineniTeleguTrending In SouthTrisha Krishnan
nextThalapathy 63 first look on Vijay's birthday; only one poster to be unveiled, more deets inside!

within