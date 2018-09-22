Grand launch event for Dhruv Vikram on his birthday

The first look and teaser of Varma will be launched on Sunday, September 23rd, in a grand event to be held in Chennai. Varma marks the debut of Dhruv Vikram, Chiyaan's son. September 23 also happens to be Dhruv's birthday and it will be the youngster's introduction event to the Chennai film media.

Varma is a remake of Arjun Reddy, directed by ace filmmaker Bala. Radhan retains his place in the sequel as the music director. Megha is being introduced along with Dhruv, as the lead heroine, while Eswari Rao, Raiza Wilson and Akash are the other important actors in the film.

Inside sources reveal that Varma will have a run time of around 2 hours 20 minutes, making it a much crisper and shorter version of Arjun Reddy (which had a run time of around 3 hours). Dhruv is apparently a very confident performer without the nerves which usually accompany a debutant. Bala has supposedly extracted some good work from him. The entire shoot of the film was wrapped in about 55 days.

In all likelihood, Varma is going to be a sound debut for the youngster. We'll know more after seeing the teaser.