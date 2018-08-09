Guess who Suriya will be playing in NGK!

NGK, the film, belongs to the political genre as already reported and Suriya plays the titular character, Nanda Gopalan Kumaran. Recently, the team shot for a sequence entailing a large political conference with huge banners of Suriya. It is now being reported that N.G.Kumaran (Suriya) is an MLA belonging to the 'Kaakkum Munnetra Kazhagam' party. He will be essaying the role of the district youth wing's leader.

Actors Suriya and Selvaraghavan are now busy completing NGK, which was initially planned as a Diwali release. But due to the director's health issues and pending shoot commitments, the team hasn't locked the Diwali release date yet. Based on how the shoot proceeds here-on, the team will take a call on the release date, which can either be the Diwali or the Christmas weekend in December. Producer Prabhu SR is said to be very keen on bringing NGK to theaters for Diwali as he sees it as the most productive release period in Tamil cinema.

Suriya isn't new to political films. His part as a young political activist in Mani Ratnam's Aaytha Ezhuthu (2004) is still fresh in the audience's minds. Selvaraghavan's best film till date, Pudhupettai (2006) had a heady dose of politics. NGK should hopefully see the two deliver their very best in a genre which is close to their hearts.