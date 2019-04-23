Gulshan Devaiah and Rishab Shetty to come together for a Kannada film

In Com Staff April 23 2019, 9.44 pm April 23 2019, 9.44 pm

Gulshan Devaiah is well known for his Hindi film Hunterr. He has over the years gained a lot of fans and they are eager to see him in another film soon. Now, finally there has come an interesting update regarding the actor’s next project. According to a report in a leading daily, Gulshan is all set to be seen in a film by Karan Karanth, who has helmed one of the segments of Katha Sangama. The news was confirmed to the daily by none other than filmmaker and actor Rishab Shetty.

Talking to the leading daily Rishab said, “I have watched all of Gulshan’s films and one of my favourites is Hunterr.” He further told the daily that it all happened when theatre person PD Sathish Chandra and Rishab were discussing an upcoming project and he mentioned that it’d be nice if Gulshan played one of the key roles. It was then that Sathish mentioned Gulshan is a dear friend and he can be approached! “Gulshan was visiting his mother in Bengaluru and that’s how we met,” Rishab told the daily.

“The film will be directed by Karan Karanth, who has helmed one of the segments of Katha Sangama and I will be its creative director. Gulshan and I will be playing the two leading men of this slice-of-life film, which will chronicle our life’s journey. It has been inspired by real-life incidents and is set against the backdrop of Bengaluru city, both past and present. The film remains to be titled and will be a mix of humour, politics and drama. Mostly likely, it will go on floors in December,” he added.

Well, isn’t that interesting news? Rishab was last seen in Bell Bottom, a Kannada film which did pretty well at the theatres. Stay tuned for further updates!