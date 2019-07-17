In Com Staff July 17 2019, 10.28 pm July 17 2019, 10.28 pm

Karthikeya had impressed one and all with his first outing RX100. Then we saw his second film Hippi, which, sadly, fared horribly at the box office. Needless to say, the actor needs a hit to get back on the top. His next upcoming film is with Arun Jandhyala and it stars Anagha as the leading lady. The actress will be making her Telugu debut with this film. The makers have now released the trailer of this film, which has been titled Guna 369. Karthikeya took to twitter and wrote at length about this film and also shared the trailer.

The trailer of this film starts with Karthikeya falling in love with a girl (who obviously does not want him). Then follow a series of scenes where we see him stalking her and telling his friend how much he loves her. Big clap here for the makers who glorified stalking in cinema, yet again! Anyway, the girl finally falls in love with him (surprise) and their romance begins. But does it ever end there? Enter overly dramatic antagonist. The villain hates Guna for some reason (duh). This leads to a lot of fight and bloodshed, and ultimately we are assuming the death of the heroine. Yes, the trailer is THAT predictable. With the actress out of the scene, the hero obviously has to dip himself in tons of toxic masculinity and go around killing everyone.

