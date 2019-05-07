  3. Regional
Another Incident Of Gunshots Reported At Sidhu Moosewala's Concert!

Regional

Gunshots reported at Sidhu Moosewala's concert, again!

The incident occurred on Sunday after gunshots were heard in the Calgary's northeast region.

back
Sidhu MoosewalaTrending In Punjab
nextVishal's Ayogya clears censor certification with a U/A!

within