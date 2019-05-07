Gunshots reported at Sidhu Moosewala's concert, again!

In Com Staff May 07 2019, 9.14 pm May 07 2019, 9.14 pm

Sidhu Moosewala's performance in Canada has come to limelight again because reportedly gunshots were fired at the concert. The incident occurred on Sunday after gunshots were heard in the Calgary's northeast region. The investigations by Calgary police are on at the concert venue. As informed by our friends DailyEntXpress, the concert was underway at a hall in the 5000-block of Falconridge Boulevard N.E and was jampacked by concertgoers. At the time of the shooting, a number of police officers were present in the area.

Though no injuries were reported, the investigators are yet to speak to the witnesses. As of now, no arrests have been reported and no descriptions of suspects have been released. To remind you, in February this year, Sidhu Moosewala's concert had a similar incident but during that one, a man was severely injured due to the stabbing. It was in Surrey's Bollywood Banquet Hall, which didn't go as planned. Is this a result of provocative lyrics or is it to do with excessive alcohol intake at the concert venue. Why don't people stop alcohol consumption at such public events?

The organisers of the recent event even posted an apology for those who had bought tickets for a meet and greet with the artist.