The current sensation and a ‘must have’ in the checklist of producers and directors of Tamil cinema, Yogi Babu, is right now working in a film titled Gurkha. It has filmmaker Sam Anton collaborating with the actor for the third time. The film is an unofficial remake of the English comedy film of 2009, Paul Blart: Mall Cop. It is being produced by Sam Anton under the banner of 4 Monkey’s Studio, Krishnan Vasanth is handling cinematography and Ruben is taking care of editing. The unit is right now busy canning a dream sequence of Yogi Babu wherein he is also made to give out some dance moves.

The cast list of Gurkha consists of Anand Raj, Livingston, Pradeep Rawat and others. Elyssa Erhardt, a Canadian model who was earlier seen in Vijay’s Sarkar, plays an American ambassador in this film. The unit is shooting a dream sequence between Yogi Babu and Elyssa in AVM Studios. The dance scene was choreographed by Sathish Krishnan master who was quite impressed with Yogi Babu’s dance skills when he says, “This song basically talks about Yogi Babu’s style and is a hip hop number. Yogi Babu has given his best and so did Elyssa. I was quite satisfied with what they both did”.