Guess, every new Tamil movie is incomplete without having Yogi Babu's presence. Despite having taken up acting in lead roles, Yogi Babu continues to act in comedy and character roles and many of his movies which have been ready for release are hitting the screens now. However, Gurkha has Yogi Babu in the lead and, as we had reported earlier, the movie would be hitting the screens on July 12th. With just a couple of days left for this movie's release, the makers have released its trailer and it promises a thorough entertainer on the cards. Yogi Babu is joined by an ensemble cast and the trailer is filled with comedy and action, interlaced with a thread of intensity.

Gurkha will see Yogi Babu joined by Canadian actress Elyssa Erhadt and a Labrador dog in the lead. Elyssa was earlier seen as Thalapathy Vijay's secretary in a brief role in the blockbuster movie Sarkar. The cast of Gurkha includes Charlie, Aadukalam Naren, Ravi Maria, Manobala, Anandaraj, Livingston and a number of other stars. The trailer has Yogi Babu mouthing famous dialogues of Thalapathy Vijay and Thala Ajith and also recreating Vijay's signature mannerisms from Mersal and Thuppakki, at times. Yogi Babu seems to be working as security, alongside Charlie, at a shopping mall in the centre of the city. This shopping mall and all the people in it are seen being taken hostage by a group of masked men and the Police are left at their wits end as to how to save the people.