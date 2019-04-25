Gurkha trailer: Yogi Babu's film trailer promises the fun-filled entertainer!

In Com Staff April 25 2019, 9.47 pm April 25 2019, 9.47 pm

Yogi Babu’s fans were elated when it was announced that the comedian is going to be seen as a lead in his next film titled Gurkha. In fact, the film even has Yogi Babu as the screen-writer too! Produced by Sam Anton along with his friends under the banner of Four Monkeys Studios, Gurkha features a Canadian model named Elyssa as a foreign ambassador, and a dog. Now, the makers have finally unveiled the trailer of the film and it sure looks like a fun fest!

As usual Yogi Babu shines in this trailer with his perfect comic timing and killer one-liners! We see an array of events unfold as some goons hijack a mall. Yogi Babu plays the guard of the mall and the story unfolds on how he handles the whole situation. Earlier, the comedian had posted a message saying he is a mere comedian in the film and not the lead actor. We definitely love the trailer which promises to be a fun-filled entertainer. The film has been wrapped and is expected to release soon. Watch the trailer here:

Meanwhile, Yogi Babu has several projects in his kitty namely Shaitan Ka Bachcha, 100% Kadhal, Aalukku Paathi 50/50, Sathuranga Vettai 2, Nindru Kolvaan and Maanik. The actor was last seen in Airaa and Kuppathu Raja. Gurkha is being directed by Sam Anton and will have music by Raj Aryan. The cinematography is done by Krishnan Vasanth and Antony Ruben has edited the film. Stay tuned for more updates!