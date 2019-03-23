Guru Randhawa buys himself a new house, pics inside!

Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa has been winning over a lot of music lovers, ever since he jumped into mainstream music. He is one of the most recognised voices of Punjabi and of the Bollywood music industry in present times and is now standing at par with many big names. Soon, he will be seen collaborating with Hollywood's Pitbull. With fame comes money and that leads to an upgrade in one's lifestyle. Guru has gifted himself a new house.

Reportedly in Gurugram, the new house bought by this Gurdaspur boy seems to be a lavish one, at least the pics say so. Sharing a picture of the paath and kirtan recitation at his new house, Guru quoted "Eh bhi daat Teri Datar.

THANKYOU Waheguruji for being with me and family always. THANKYOU for making us enter new home" (This is your blessing dear almighty).

A while ago, Guru stated in an interview "My lifestyle is the same inside the house, but it has changed outside. Like you think of a certain way of living in a house in Mumbai and owning a car. So that has certainly changed, but I am the same when I am inside my house. People from villages don’t really change."

Another picture, seemingly from the same house shows him posing with his pool table. Behind him, we can catch a glimpse of the beautiful interior inside the house. The picture was quoted "Home is where the heart is"

View this post on Instagram Home is where the heart is ❤️ A post shared by Guru Randhawa (@gururandhawa) on Mar 20, 2019 at 12:01am PDT

With films reinventing their style of producing music albums, directors are more inclined to use songs that are already a hit among the masses. One of the popular independent singers, who has a significant number of peppy songs to his credit, is Randhawa. After his first song Suit becoming a party anthem in Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium, his second song - Ban Meri Rani - became a part of Vidya Balan starrer Tumhari Sulu. The singer’s career graph is clearly on the rise. Today, there is literally no Bollywood film that doesn't have one of his songs.

Elated by his success, we wish him all the best for his new home. May this new beginning lead him to an even more successful life.