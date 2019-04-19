Guru Randhawa releases ‘Slowly Slowly’ featuring American Rapper Pitbull

In Com Staff April 19 2019, 5.14 pm April 19 2019, 5.14 pm

The Suit Suit singer, Guru Randhawa is back with another peppy track, Slowly Slowly. The song is Randhawa's first collaboration with the American Rapper, Pitbull. It has been shot in Miami and has a jazzy appeal to it with swanky sets, yacht, cars, and international models. From lifting and playful music to the amazing dance moves - the song has it all. It might just become the next party anthem! The music has been given by DJ Shadow Dubai, Black Out, Vee MKSHFT, BlackOut and RedMoney. The song has been produced by T Series.

The song has lyrics in Hindi, English and Spanish which is why it has a global appeal. It begins with Pitbull introducing the song, ‘From India to Miami, to the whole world’ and has elements like a lavish backdrop, beautiful models and a 24 hours party atmosphere which will surely attract the Indian audience. On the other hand, it does seem like every other Punjabi party number. In the song, ‘Slowly slowly’, Randhawa is asking the girl to slow down her moves because she is apparently killing all the boys with them. Maybe that is why the video has a very few boys in it, the girls have probably killed the rest with their eccentric dance moves. (LOL)

Randhawa has been creating the buzz for this collaboration with Pitbull for quite some time now. He shared the news of this association with his fans, last year on his social media channels.

Guru and Pitbull sure get full marks for their dapper look in the song.​ He has been sharing shots from the sets and his getup for the song. In an interview with IANS, when asked about his best takeaway, he said "Pitbull is such a team player and he really knows how to take care of people around him. He believes that a song is a result of good teamwork... I believe in the same. Perhaps that is why initially we connected for music, but eventually, we felt connected as people.”

Mr Worldwide, Pitbull who is a global icon has collaborated with an Indian star for the second time since Priyanka Chopra Jonas for the 2012 pop song, Exotic.