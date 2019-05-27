Gurunandan starrer Raju James Bond shoot wraps up, looking for a September release

In Com Staff May 27 2019, 10.12 pm May 27 2019, 10.12 pm

It was announced last year that Gurunandan is coming up with a film titled Raju James Bond. The film, which has Mrudula as the lead actress, has been directed by Deepak Madhuvanahalli. Right when the first look was out, fans got a glimpse of the actor in full James Bond avatar. The film’s story is said to be based on a bank robbery that took place years ago. As reported earlier, the film was shot in parts of London and in India too. Now, the latest update that has come across is that the shoot has been wrapped up! According to a report in a leading media, the film was wrapped up on May 24, at Sandur.

The report states that in the last 12-day schedule of the film, the team shot the remaining talkie portions and the fight sequences. The film is currently in the post-production stage and is heading for a September release. Made under the Karma Bro’s banner, it is produced by Manjunath Vishwakarma from London and Kiran Bharthur from Canada. The report also states that there is a special song in the film which features Akshada Patel. Raju James Bond has screenplay and dialogues written by Jagaidsh Nadanalli with cinematography by Manohar Joshi. The film's music is by Anoop Seelin and has Akshay P Rao as its editor.

It was earlier revealed that the team had managed to shoot some scenes on the same bridge where James Bond’s Casino Royale was shot. They also shot another inside the London Eye cubicle. Well, it looks like fans are in for a great nostalgic ride! The songs have been choreographed by Murali Master and report state that one track has been made specially tuned to James Bond’s theme. If this film turns out to be a hit, we guess Gurunandan should seriously stick with roles named Raju!