GV Prakash and Aishwarya Rajesh will share screen space in Mani Ratnam’s upcoming venture!

It is now a well-known fact that GV Prakash will be starring in Mani Ratnam’s next production venture, which he has co-written as well. The film which is to be directed by Dhana Sekaran of Padai Veeran fame is now getting done with its pre-production work. Hotshot composer Govind Vasantha has already started working on the songs for this film, which is said to be high on emotional values. The latest news coming in from the camp is that the team has just signed Aishwarya Rajesh for an important role in the film.

Interestingly, Aishwarya will not be playing GVP’s love interest but will be seen as his sister in the film. More details about the cast and the crew will be put up in the coming days.

Both GV Prakash and Aishwarya are actors who are extremely busy with a plethora of projects in hand. While the former is now completing his portions for the Sasi directorial in which he stars alongside Siddharth, Aishwarya is busy with Gopi Nainar’s film which has Jai in the lead. Apart from this, she has also signed a new project with Suseenthiran, touted to be a family drama. It is definitely interesting to see how the duo will arrange their dates to accommodate this unmissable project which will add a lot of respect to their career graphs.