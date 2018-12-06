GV Prakash helps Aditi Rao Hydari debut as a singer

The angelic Bollywood beauty Aditi Rao Hydari has found a spot for herself in Kollywood, ever since Mani Ratnam brought her down to the industry with Kaatru Veliyidai. The actress starred in the director’s next venture Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, and is now working on Dhanush’s next directorial biggie and Mysskin’s upcoming thriller Psycho which has Udhaynidhi Stalin in the lead role.

Little do people know that Aditi is a terrific singer, who herself has performed a few songs on stage shows. The latest update coming in is that the actress has crooned a melodious song in GV Prakash’s upcoming film Jail, in which he is both the actor and the composer. The romantic track titled Kaathodu is a duet sung by GVP and Aditi together and is sure to be one of the highlights of the Vasanthabalan directorial.

GV Prakash Kumar confirmed the same through a tweet on Wednesday.

Super happy to announce that the super talented @aditiraohydari will be singing her debut Tamil song in my music for @vasantabalan sirs #jail .. it’s a duet with me ... the song is called #காத்தோடு #kathhodu .. can’t wait for u guys to hear it ✨💫 pic.twitter.com/hT6SdO1von — G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash) December 5, 2018

Aditi, who has just completed her portions for Dhanush’s directorial, is now looking to finish off the shoot for Psycho in another two weeks. The actress is also in talks with a top director to play the female lead in his upcoming film, which will feature a pan-Indian star cast. More announcements expected in the coming days!