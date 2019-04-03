GV Prakash kicks off shoot for a new film, after two releases in two weeks

Siddarthsrinivas April 03 2019, 5.00 pm April 03 2019, 5.00 pm

One actor who is constantly on the run these days, is GV Prakash. All through last year, he was busy shooting for six films which have started hitting the screens, one by one. And even now, GVP is tied up with four different projects which are at different stages of production. With his Kuppathu Raja and Watchman set to release on April 5th and 12th respectively, one would expect the actor to be busy promoting these two films or waiting impatiently for the response from the audiences. But nope, GVP has just kicked off shoot for a brand new film from Tuesday.

The new film is directed by Ezhil, who is known for his recent hits such as Vellakara Durai and Velainu Vandhutta Vellakaran. Touted to be a comic entertainer with horror and fantasy elements, it features GVP and Sathish as buddies who turn up at a haunted house and are left to deal with the ghosts. Eesha Rabba, who was spotted in films such as Ami Thumi, Aravinda Sametha and Savyasachi, plays the female lead here. The shoot for the film is scheduled to be wrapped up by the first week of July.

Apart from this project, GVP is shooting for his fantasy romantic comedy in Kadhalikka Yaarum Illai, and also has Adangathey and Mani Ratnam’s next production in hand. His upcoming releases as an actor include Ayngaran, Jail and Sivappu Manjal Pachai. As a composer too, GVP is busy with Asuran, Suriya38 and the upcoming Jayalalithaa biopic titled Thalaivi. Workaholic is the word, perhaps!