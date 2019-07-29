In Com Staff July 29 2019, 9.04 pm July 29 2019, 9.04 pm

The 2011 movie Aadukalam, which had Dhanush and Taapsee in the lead, turned out to become a massive hit. This was the second project together for Dhanush and director Vettrimaaran, who had debuted with their first movie together - Polladhavan. GV Prakash had composed the music for this movie and all the songs turned out to become chartbusters! Now, all three - Dhanush, Vettrimaaran and GV Prakash - are working together in the upcoming project Asuran and apart from them, a new Aadukalam connection to this movie has also been revealed now!

GV Prakash, who has been giving out regular updates about Asuran, took to his Twitter page to give out yet another exciting update. In a recent post, he has mentioned that singer Velmurugan would be crooning a song in Asuran. Velmurugan had also lent his voice for the 'Otha Sollala' song in Aadukalam, which was one of the best songs of that year and is still on the favourites list of many people. GV Prakash revealed that Velmurugan would be lending his voice for a folk kuthu number in Asuran, the lyrics for which have been penned by Yegadasi. Titled 'Katthiripoovazhagi' this song is expected to recreate the magic of 'Otha Sollala'! Asuran is being bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu for his V Creations banner.

Here. check out G.V.Prakash's tweet: