In Com Staff June 22 2019, 7.12 pm June 22 2019, 7.12 pm

Dhanush has been quite a busy man since the start of this year. We have already told you that his film Asuran has entered the last leg of shooting and it will be wrapped up soon. Dhanush and Vetrimaaran have come together for this project and as the record goes, the two, in the past, have together churned out blockbuster movies like Pollathavan, Aadukalam and the recently released Vada Chennai. Now, it has already been revealed that GV Prakash is doing the music for this film. The composer-turned-actor has taken to Instagram to reveal that the progress on the songs for Asuran has been rapid.

Uploading a photo from the composition table, the GV wrote that he is having sleepless nights but the progress is amazing. This sure is good news for all fans as they have been eagerly waiting to hear updates from the makers. As mentioned before, the shoot of the last few scenes is also going well and it is expected to wrap up very soon. It is being said that the teaser for the film may release on Dhanush's birthday, which falls on July 28. The final schedule for the film, co-starring Manju Warrier in the lead, began a few weeks back. The shooting is taking place in and around Kovilpatti in Tirunelveli district. In the posters, Dhanush has been seen in a fierce avatar and by the looks of it, we are assuming that he will be seen in a very different character.