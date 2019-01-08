GV Prakash signs Mani Ratnam's next

Music composer-turned-actor GV Prakash is now one of the busiest artists in the industry, with close to ten films at different stages of production in his acting career. After making his debut in the 2015 horror comedy Darling, GVP has gone on to do films with various directors and characters, lately starting to experiment and explore his talent as an actor apart from doing plain entertainers. And now, to everybody’s surprise, GVP has come on board Mani Ratnam’s next production which will be directed by his associate Dhana Sekaran.

Mani Ratnam was initially supposed to direct the film himself, but later decided otherwise as he needs some more time to work on his next biggie which is touted to be an on-screen adaptation of Ponniyin Selvan. However, it is for sure that the ace director has worked on the story and the screenplay of this particular project, and will be overseeing the making process on the whole.

Govind Vasantha, who can be termed as the composer of 2018 for his impressive compositions in films such as Asuravadham, 96 and Seethakathi, will be working on the music for this film. GVP will soon get done with his current commitments before he starts this film towards the end of the second quarter.