Director Sasi has made interesting films in his career such as Sollamalae, Poo, Pichaikaaran, Roja Koottam, and Dishyum to name some. His films are always known for its sincere narrative which is also engaging. He is right now working with G V Prakash and Siddharth in Sivappu Manjal Pachai produced by Abhishek Films. We stumbled upon an interesting update about the film. This new film will be directed by Sasi’s assistant Sathish who would be directing GV Prakash and the film would be funded by Axess Film Factory.

Axess Film Factory recently bankrolled the much-appreciated film Ratsasan directed by Mundasupatti Ram that featured Vishnu Vishal and Amala Paul. They have also been part of interesting projects such as the comedy caper Maragadha Naanayam and Iravukku Aayiram Kangal to name a few. Our sources from the production unit tell us, “Sathish, assistant of Sasi got to know GV Prakash when he was working in Sivappu Manjal Pachai. He narrated a story to Prakash who liked it also. This project will be funded by Axess Film Factory. Other cast members will be announced soon”.