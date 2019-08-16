In Com Staff August 16 2019, 6.15 pm August 16 2019, 6.15 pm

That GV Prakash is a multi-talented artist, is a well-known fact among the K-town audiences. He has proven himself as a music composer, singer and an actor as well. Coming from a family steeped in movie tradition, with his mother Reihana being a singer and composer herself and his maternal uncle being the world renowned AR Rahman, it is only natural that GV Prakash himself turned out to excel in various aspects of Cinema. Currently, GVP has his hands full with a number of acting and composing assignments keeping him on his toes. It was only recently announced that a single from his composition for Dhanush's Asuran would be releasing shortly. The release date of his upcoming acting venture Sivappu Manjal Pachai was also announced as September 6th. Now, we have an interesting update about GV Prakash clashing with himself at the Box Office!

Of course, it is not very common that a number of movies, of the same artist, hits the screens on the same day. However, being multi-talented, it is rather not surprising that GV Prakash is facing this! It has been announced by the 100% Kadhal team that the movie would be hitting the screens on October 4th! This movie, the Tamil remake of the super hit Telugu romantic movie 100% Love, stars GV Prakash and Shalini Pandey (of Arjun Reddy fame) in the lead! October 4th will also see the release of Dhanush's Asuran with director Vettrimaaran, which has music by GV Prakash. Now, this is quite interesting indeed, as GV Prakash himself has composed the music for 100% Kadhal too!

100% Kadhal, which went on floors in October 2017, had unfortunately not been able to see the light of day till now but thankfully is finally getting ready for release. This movie, directed by MM Chandramouli, is being jointly produced by Tollywood director Sukumar and Bhuvana Chandramouli, under the Creative Cinemas NY & NJ Entertainment banners. Ganesh Rajavelu is handling the cinematography while Mu Kasi Viswanathan is taking care of the editing. The star cast of this movie also includes veterans Nasser, Jayachitra, Manobala, Rekha and Thalaivasal Vijay, among others. We wish GV Prakash all success for his upcoming projects!