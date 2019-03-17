GV Prakash updates on the musical progress of Dhanush's Asuran and Suriya 38

After working with director Vetri Maaran for three films in the form of Polladhavan, Aadukalam and Vada Chennai, Dhanush joined hands with the director again for his fourth film, Asuran. Bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu, Asuran also has Manju Warrier, Pasupathi, Balaji Sakthivel, Pawan in important roles. The film's music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar and his combination with Vetri Maaran and Dhanush have worked wonders in Polladhavan and Aadukalam. Prakash took to Twitter to share the musical update of the film. He said that the composition works are on progress and the album will be a very special one for the Kollywood audience. Asuran will be his 71st film as a music composer.

GV Prakash had a rift with Dhanush and the duo didn't gel together for the past few years. With that being the case, the announcement of GV Prakash composing music for Asuran came as a pleasant surprise and shock for the fans. In one of his recent interviews, G.V.Prakash said that they are in very good terms now. He also added that the issue was only due to creative differences and there was nothing personal. Dhanush has crooned for an interesting number in G.V.Prakash's Jail, directed by Vasantha Balan. Aditi Rao Hydari has also lent her voice for this song and it is indeed going to be a musical feast for the audience to see two talented actors coming together as singers.

Meanwhile, G.V.Prakash Kumar is also the music composer for Suriya's 38th film with director Sudha Kongara of Irudhi Suttru fame. According to GVP, the song compositions have been completed and only the background score is left which will be done after the visuals reach him. The fans are already excited to listen to the songs of Suriya 38 and the young composer has assured that the album will be a surprise package for the music lovers.