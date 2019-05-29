GV Prakash's Ayngaran gets a U certificate from the Censor Board!

In Com Staff May 29 2019, 8.01 pm May 29 2019, 8.01 pm

There is no doubt that music composer-turned-actor GV Prakash is one of the most talented artists in the Tamil Film industry. He has already started 2019 with a slew of movies like Kuppathu Raja, Watchman and Sarvam Thaala Mayam. Now, fans are eagerly waiting to see his next, which has been titled Ayngaran. This film is set to release on June 28 and a lot of hype has been built around it. Starring GV Prakash Kumar and Mahima Nambiar in the lead roles, this film is the story of a skilled mechanical engineer. Now, the latest update is that it has received a U certificate from the Censor Board.

Our sources inform us, ”Ayngaran has passed the Censor Board and it has been given a U certificate. It is all set to release on June 28.” This sure is great news as all ages of people will be able to cherish watching GV on screen! Ayngaran went on floors in 2017 but faced a few delays in production. The director has said in several interviews that the film will be very less massy and will carry a social message of sorts. Talking to a media portal earlier, he was quoted as saying, “I had approached several other heroes. But once GV came on board, I toned down the ‘mass’ elements and made the character subtler to suit his persona and image. This will be an important film in his career.” Well, it looks like GV fans are in for a treat!

GV Prakash's next two releases as a composer are Dhanush-Vetri Maaran's Asuran, and Sudha Kongara's Soorarai Pottru starring Suriya. He has also started a series called Magathana Manithargal, to bring out stories of those unsung heroes who have contributed to society. He is also composing the music for Jayalalithaa’s biopic Thalaivi, with director Vijay.