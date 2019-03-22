GV Prakash's Kuppathu Raja gets U/A certificate from the censor board

GV Prakash's next film titled Kuppathu Raja, which is being directed by choreographer Baba Bhaskar, is all set to hit the screens on April 5. The film will see Palak Lalwani and Poonam Bajwa as the leading ladies. Rumoured to be a romantic entertainer, it also stars R Parthiepan. The film is said to be a romantic entertainer and will be a highly commercial film. Now, the latest update is that the film has gotten the U/A certificate from CBFC!

When the trailer of the film released, a lot of GV’s fans said that his character in the film was very similar to the roles Vijay plays. Since then there has been the whole question of whether audience will really accept the singer turned actor in this kind of a role. Interestingly, the film’s title has been borrowed from Rajinikanth’s hit 1979 film. A lot of reports state that this may be because the director is a die-hard fan of the Superstar.

Kuppathu Raja will have a good day of release as it was earlier supposed to clash with Prabhudeva and Tammaanah starrer Devi 2. Now, all that’s left to see is how the film fares at the Box Office. GV Prakash also has his film Watchman coming up very soon after Kuppathu Raja. Produced by Double Meaning Productions, Vijay is directing Watchman which also has Yogi Babu and a dog in important roles. Looks like the actor is going to have a great month ahead with two releases back to back!