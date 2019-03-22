image
Friday, March 22nd 2019
GV Prakash's Kuppathu Raja gets U/A certificate from the censor board

GV Prakash's Kuppathu Raja gets U/A certificate from the censor board

Kuppathu Raja is a Baba Bhaskar directorial and is all set to hit the screens on April 5

