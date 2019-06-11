In Com Staff June 11 2019, 11.04 pm June 11 2019, 11.04 pm

Just a day back, it was announced by KJR Studios that Vijay Sethupathi’s next will be with actress Aishwarya Rajesh. Titled Ka Pae Ranasingam, the film will be directed by debutante P Virumandi. But what the most interesting part about this project is that Bhavani is playing a part in this film! For those who do not know, Bhavani is actually composer-actor GV Prakash’s sister. She is also music maestro A.R. Rahman’s niece. So, needless to say, talent runs in the family! And more so, the actress is already playing a part in the web series High Priestess, featuring Amala Akkineni in the lead.

When we asked GV about his sister’s role in Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming movie, he confirmed the news too. Well, it looks like another gem from Rahman’s family is all set to be introduced into the film world! Already through her stint in the web series, Bhavani has become a favourite amongst the people who have watched the series High Priestess. This sure is a big opportunity for her and according to a report in a leading media, she apparently has a pivotal role in Ka Pae Ranasingam. National Award winning stunt director Peter Hein is in charge for the stunts and Lalgudi Ilayaraja of Vishwaroopam fame takes care of the production design. The dialogues are written by Shanmugham Muthusamy.