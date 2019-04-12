GV Prakash's Watchman Review: Yet another below par film from director Vijay

In Com Staff April 12 2019, 3.48 pm April 12 2019, 3.48 pm

Over the years, director Vijay has developed quite a mixed track record. He has given some really good films like Madharasapattinam, Kireedam, Deiva Thirumagal and Devi, while also delivering many below par films over the past few years. That he is extremely prolific goes without saying. He joins hands with GV Prakash, another extremely prolific actor, for Watchman, which is being promoted as a seat-edge thriller set in a secluded bungalow. A dog named Bruno is at the center of the action and is the show stealer whenever it is on screen; its cute antics could’ve actually been utilized even better. But the way the dog’s character was closed was extremely needless on the part of the director!

Apart from the dog, Watchman is way too flat to interest the viewer. GV plays a youngster who is desperately in need of money, on the eve of his engagement. He lands in this bungalow hoping to make his way out with some easy cash. There, he encounters this dog and a bunch of dreaded criminals who are on the run and come to this bungalow to take revenge against the owner (Suman, who plays a retired cop who was responsible for putting these criminals behind bars). The way the film ends with a scene between Suman and GV and how the title of the film is plugged into the scene casually, is just unintentionally funny!

GV has proven his acting chops recently in films like Sarvam Thaala Mayam and Naachiyaar. Nothing much is required of him here. Even last week’s Kuppathu Raja offered him better! The lesser that’s said about comedian Yogi Babu, the better. His form has been really bad of late. Kannada heroine Samyuktha Hegde makes a mark in a brief appearance in her Tamil debut.

At a run time of just 95 minutes, Watchman won’t make any demands on your time but it will test your patience quite often. There are no songs, except one end-credits number. GV packs the film with a gripping background score. Otherwise, the film hardly leaves any impact despite the presence of the adorable Bruno.

Wish director Vijay takes his time and delivers a quality film again. Making a slew of films in such a short time span and releasing them to underwhelming results isn’t going to benefit anyone!