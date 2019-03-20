GV Prakash's Watchman trailer is out and it is every bit thrilling!

It was already reported that GV Prakash Kumar’s next film Watchman is a mystery thriller. The film is all set to hit the screens on April 12. Produced by Double Meaning Productions, Vijay is directing Watchman which also has Yogi Babu and a dog in important roles. Now, the latest update is that the film’s trailer has released and it is sure to keep you on the edge of your seats! The trailer focuses not only on GV but also on the dog whose purpose it seems, is to save his master. The trailer was launched by Prince Sivakarthikeyan, through his Twitter handle.

In the almost two-minute-long trailer, we see a lot of running, chasing and guns blazing. The dog plays the central character in the film and it is seen performing many stunts in the trailer itself. From stopping a man shooting to silently passing through hallways without anyone noticing, this film will surely see the dog perform quite a few stunts. Coming back to GV, he is just an ordinary man whose life changes in one night. From what can be possibly understood, some goons are after him and it is all about the chase. There is surely going to be a lot of high-octane action sequences and from what it looks like in the trailer, this film will not disappoint.

Directed by AL Vijay, the film also stars Samyuktha Hegde, Yogi Babu, Suman and Raj Arjun. It is being produced by Double Meaning Pictures and has music by GV Prakash himself, with Anthony's editing and Nirav Shah's cinematography.