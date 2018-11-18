GVP’s Sarvam Thaala Mayam seems to be a hit before its release!

A few days ago, ace cinematographer PC Sreeram tweeted that he had the opportunity to watch GV Prakash’s Sarvam Thaala Mayam – the upcoming musical drama directed by Rajiv Menon. The cinematographer called it an interesting film about a man’s passion for music, tweeting his best wishes to the team.

And now, director Vasantha Balan, known for his hard-hitting works such as Veyyil and Aravaan has praised the film to the zenith. The director, who got to catch a special screening, raved about it on his Facebook page. “I have a special soft corner for musical films and am a big fan of the Hollywood film Whiplash. Sarvam Thaala Mayam coming from Rajiv Menon is a very beautiful, deep, technically strong and interestingly written film. There’s a definitely a National Award waiting for Nedumudi Venu. And GV Prakash – he has acted very realistically, bringing in many emotions through his eyes – teenage chaos, anxiety, sadness, romance and more. If not for him, no one could have lived the role of Peter,” he wrote.

Vasantha Balan also praised AR Rahman’s music, which is the heart of the film.

After doing the rounds of many film festival and pre-release screenings, the film is ready for a worldwide release soon. The team planned to bring it for the Christmas weekend, but it looks like it may not happen now as three films have already locked their release date for then.