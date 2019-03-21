Hansika says she has no partner in 'Partner'

Hansika, who is just getting done with the shoot for her 50th film Maha, has already signed her next film with debutant director Manoj Dhamodharan. Titled Partner, the film also stars Aadhi. First speculations came up that Hansika would be seen as Aadhi's pair in the film, but the actress' latest tweet went against it. Hansika tweeted saying that she has not been paired opposite anyone and that she is looking forward to working on something different and exciting.

Though the film went on floors on Wednesday, Hansika will be joining the sets only by next month. The team has already started shooting for the film with Aadhi and his pair in Palak Lalwani. The first schedule is underway in Chennai, with famous comedians like Robo Shankar and Yogi Babu being a part of the cast. Santhosh Dhayanidhi, the man behind albums such as Kattapava Kaanom and Lisaa, will be working on the music for this film.

In other news, Hansika's Maha is in the final stage with about 20 days of shoot left. Recently, it was announced that STR would be playing a special role in the film, and would be shooting for his part very soon. Hansika is also a part of Atharva's upcoming action thriller 100, in which he plays the role of a cop. The film is directed by Sam Anton, who is known for his horror comedy Darling.