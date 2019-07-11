In Com Staff July 11 2019, 1.56 pm July 11 2019, 1.56 pm

Director Bala is a very important name in the Tamil film industry. His films are known for being realistic, raw and disturbing. People might not be getting a good feel always, after seeing his films but no one can deny the authority of his craft over his subjects. Today, the acclaimed director celebrates his 53rd birthday and we take our readers on a journey through his career path. He burst onto the Tamil screens in the year 1999 with Sethu, that proved a landmark film in Chiyaan Vikram’s career. In fact, it is the name of Vikram's character in the film that earned him the moniker Chiyaan.

Sethu shook the Tamil audiences from their slumber and made them wonder who this director was. Further on in his journey, Bala has made seven films and all of them have been much spoken about and discussed. In 2001, Bala made Nandha with Suriya which spoke about the Srilankan refugees' plight. This film again gave a major boost to Suriya and established him as an actor with substance. Pithamagan in 2003 followed suit and earned Vikram his first National Award for Best Actor. In 2009, the director made Naan Kadavul with a theme of Agoris, that fetched him the National Award for Best Director.