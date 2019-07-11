Director Bala is a very important name in the Tamil film industry. His films are known for being realistic, raw and disturbing. People might not be getting a good feel always, after seeing his films but no one can deny the authority of his craft over his subjects. Today, the acclaimed director celebrates his 53rd birthday and we take our readers on a journey through his career path. He burst onto the Tamil screens in the year 1999 with Sethu, that proved a landmark film in Chiyaan Vikram’s career. In fact, it is the name of Vikram's character in the film that earned him the moniker Chiyaan.
Sethu shook the Tamil audiences from their slumber and made them wonder who this director was. Further on in his journey, Bala has made seven films and all of them have been much spoken about and discussed. In 2001, Bala made Nandha with Suriya which spoke about the Srilankan refugees' plight. This film again gave a major boost to Suriya and established him as an actor with substance. Pithamagan in 2003 followed suit and earned Vikram his first National Award for Best Actor. In 2009, the director made Naan Kadavul with a theme of Agoris, that fetched him the National Award for Best Director.
The ensuing years saw Bala direct films like Avan Ivan, Paradesi, Tharai Thappattai and Naachiyaar with Arya, Vishal, Atharvaa Murali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Sasikumar, Jyothika, and GV Prakash. Although these films did not give good box office collections, they were appreciated nonetheless. In Kollywood, if one gets a chance to work under Bala, it is a given that the actor has arrived on the big stage. However, when Varmaa, which was his last film as a director was shelved after the producer found it not up to the mark, the incident came as a rude snub to the man known for his supreme talent. That film was the remake of Sandeep Vanga's Arjun Reddy and the debut vehicle of Dhruv Vikram, son of Chiyaan Vikram. Right now, Bala is said to be involved in making a film to release before the second version of Varmaa, called Adithya Varma, hits the screens. We wish the highly talented director a very happy birthday and many more to come!