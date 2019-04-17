Happy Birthday Chiyaan Vikram: Five best performances from the magnificent actor

Siddarthsrinivas April 17 2019, 1.28 pm April 17 2019, 1.28 pm

Nothing came easy for Chiyaan Vikram. After starting off his career as a model and a back-dancer, Vikram also did petty jobs in the industry such as dubbing for supporting actors and playing the second fiddle in few films. But success came strong and hard when he finally and officially made his big entry as a lead actor with director Bala’s Sethu, which won him so many words of praise, accolades and awards. The rest is history, as Vikram is now one of the most respected artists in the Indian industry, on the whole, widely known for his chameleon-like ability to slide into any character, and also his tremendous acting potential which has no boundaries. On his 53rd birthday, we look back at five landmark performances from the actor, which can be termed his best.

Sethu

Very few debuts can match up to the level of what Vikram brought to the table with Sethu. Taking on a risky character which had two contrasting shades, Vikram ruled the roost and surprised everybody as a brilliant actor with a thumping range of expressions. When people saw the film, they knew it then and there; this actor wasn’t just another man in the crowd. The sobriquet Chiyaan that he owns till today was born here too.

Saamy

Commercial films usually don’t require towering performances in comparison to the offbeat ones, but Saamy is an exception. In hindsight, it is one of the best ever performances in a Tamil film which had the hero playing a cop, with Vikram nailing almost every scene without an inch of over-acting and the right load of heroism. Even today, you can’t get tired of it.

Pithamagan

In the same release year as Saamy, Vikram gave in another power-packed show which blew our minds. Without even a line of dialogue, his near-perfect expressions and body language help rank Pithamagan as one big turning point of his career.

Anniyan

When Shankar handed over a highly layered and tough character to Vikram, the actor grabbed it with both hands and brought in a performance that will be remembered for the ages. In three-dimensional space, Vikram literally left us gaping at his mind-blowing act in the film.

Deiva Thirumagal

Deiva Thirumagal is easily Vikram’s most heartwarming performance, playing the man who has the mental maturity of only a five-year-old. The world of facial expressions and the physical nature that he carried are exclusive to him alone, for no one else could have done it better!

We wish the actor a super happy birthday, as we wait for many more such powerful performances in his upcoming slate of films!