Happy Birthday Chiyaan Vikram: Five times the actor blew us away with his physical transformations and amazing makeovers!

Siddarthsrinivas April 17 2019, 1.27 pm April 17 2019, 1.27 pm

If there’s one man in the South Indian industry who has successfully pulled countless numbers of makeovers and transformations, it would be Chiyaan Vikram. Right from the early days of his career, Vikram has not feared to take up roles that demand him to look entirely different from what he looks like in real life, with the risk of having to achieve the look within a short span of time. Some of Vikram’s getups have been hugely unrecognisable, with the actor going long lengths even for the shots that take up only a few seconds of screen time. On his birthday, we look back at five instances where we were too impressed with his special looks!

Pithamagan

Even though Kasi can be a part of this list, Pithamagan is where Vikram went a step ahead to portray a man who grew up in the graveyard, amongst the corpses. Bala’s characterisation for Vikram needed him to sport animalistic features, and boy did Vikram take that seriously and pull it off to perfection. His dirty, unkempt look in the film is a reference point even today when people in Tamil Nadu talk about shabby-looking men.

Anniyan

Anniyan is where Vikram proved to us that he can shapeshift with ease, as the film had him playing the role of a man with a multiple personality disorder. Vikram casually toggled between the straight and well-behaved Ambi, the stylish dude Remo and the deadly avenger Anniyan. Kickass stuff!

Vikram in Kanthaswamy

Kanthaswamy

The film did turn out to be a dud at the box office, but Vikram’s long list of makeovers here are quite memorable amidst film buffs. Be it the chicken-like superhero suit, the debonair businessman or the woman who just comes on screen for about five seconds, Vikram put in his best!

Vikram's look in I

I

Vikram’s I stands tall as his most deep and painstaking effort in his career, as the entire process spanned a timeline of close to four years. Apart from his role as a muscular bodybuilder, the actor starved himself for a period of 30 days for one particular half-naked appearance in the film. Hitting the zenith, yes.

Vikram's look in Iru Mugan

Iru Mugan

Vikram’s entirely distinct appearances as Akhilan and Love in Iru Mugan are etched strongly in our minds. The latter was more special, with him essaying the role of an effeminate character who would stop at nothing to wreak havoc using scientific advancements. The film’s hit status just adds up to the merry!

It looks like there are many more surprises in store for us in Vikram’s upcoming films as well, including the epic period spectacle Mahavir Karna which has just started off.